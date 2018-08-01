188.000 disabled people registered in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. As of July 1, 2018, 188.000 disabled persons have been included in the online information base of the ministry of labor and social affairs, reports Armenpress. 90.076 out of them are women.

Yerevan is ranked 1st in terms of the number of people with disabilities – 53.307, then is followed by Lori – 19.113, Shirak – 18.185, Ararat – 17.958 and Gegharkunik provinces – 17.026.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan