Minister Vahradyan hosts French-Armenian mountaineer Ara Khatchadourian


YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Minister of sports and youth affairs Levon Vahradyan hosted French-Armenian mountaineer Ara Khatchadourian, reports Armenpress.

During the meeting they discussed numerous programs of mass sports and healthy lifestyle, as well as the opportunities to implement new programs.

The minister said the programs of mass sports being implemented by the ministry involve all social and age circles of the society.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




