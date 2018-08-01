Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 August

Masis Mayor’s brother to be released on bail


YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Gor Hambardzumyan, brother of Mayor of Masis Davit Hambardzumyan, will be released on bail, his attorney Zorayr Harutyunyan told Armenpress.

“The bail [2 million drams], most probably, will be paid today”, he said.

Gor Hambardzumyan has been charged for using firearms during the April mass protests in the country.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




