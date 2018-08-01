38 MPs present personal guarantees for changing court's decision to remand ex-President Kocharyan into custody

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. 38 MPs have filed personal guarantees for changing the court's decision to remand 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan into custody, Viktor Soghomonyan – head of the 2nd President’s Office, told Armenpress, adding that this list is not final yet, the petition continues.

“Lawmakers from different factions participated in the petition. Later I will release the list, it’s not a secret list, the petition still is underway, I think several MPs will also join the list”, Soghomonyan said, adding that Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan and Vice Speakers Arpine Hovhannisyan and Eduard Sharmazanov have also signed the form.

Asked whether they have appealed the court ruling to remand Kocharyan into custody to the Court of Appeal, Viktor Soghomonyan said they haven’t submitted the appeal yet, but the attorneys will submit it today.

2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has been charged on July 26 over the 2008 March 1 case. He has been remanded into custody.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan