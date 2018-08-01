Agriculture ministry joins campaign on banning single-use plastic

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of agriculture joins the campaign launched by the Nature protection ministry on banning single-use plastic, reports Armenpress.

“Minister of agriculture Artur Khachatryan urged the ministry staff and the organizations subject to the ministry to acquire only glass water bottles for the needs of the ministry”, the ministry said in a statement.

