108 people requested asylum in Armenia in first half of 2018

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. 108 people requested asylum in Armenia in the first half of 2018, reports Armenpress.

According to the data of the National Statistical Service, asylum seekers were mostly from Iraq – 44 people. Then comes Yemen – 16 people, Iran – 13, Syria – 11, Bangladesh – 7, Ukraine – 6 and 11 people from other countries.

52 people were granted a refugee status in the first half of 2018.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan