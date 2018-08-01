Air temperature to gradually decrease by 7-8 degrees in coming days

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. On August 1-3 in northern regions, on August 4-5 in most of the regions, rain with thunderstorm is expected in Armenia at night and in the evening hours. Hail is possible in separate parts, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

On August 6 no precipitation is expected.

Air temperature will gradually decrease by 7-8 degrees on August 1-4.

