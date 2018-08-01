Nare, Maria, Davit, Narek among top choices for baby names in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. 16.189 babies were born in Armenia in the first half of 2018: 7648 – girls, 8541 – boys, according to the National Statistical Service, Armenpress reports.

During this period the top favorite names for girls are Nare, Maria, Mari, Mane, Elen and Ahanit, then the list is followed by Mariam, Angelina, Eva and Ani.

As for boys, the following fames are the most popular ones: Davit, Narek, Mark, Tigran, Alex, Hayk, followed by Artur, Gor, Aren and Aram.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan