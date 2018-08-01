48 members of Congress urge President Trump to meet with Armenia’s PM

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. A bipartisan letter, spearheaded by the Armenian Caucus, backed by the bipartisan leaders of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs and Intelligence Committees, and signed by 48 members of Congress was sent Tuesday calling on U.S. President Trump to meet with Armenia’s new Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as part of a larger effort to both broaden and deepen U.S.-Armenian dialogue and bilateral cooperation, Asbarez reports citing the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

“We want to thank the leaders of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues and all those who joined with them in signing this bipartisan appeal”, said Aram Hamparian, ANCA’s Executive Director. “We join with our legislative friends in promoting high-level dialogue and concrete cooperation across a broad set of bilateral priorities, with a special focus on the growth of mutually-beneficial U.S.-Armenia economic relations”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan