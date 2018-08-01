Speaker Babloyan congratulates on 100th anniversary of first session of parliament of First Republic

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan addressed a congratulatory message on the 100th anniversary of the first session of the parliament of the First Republic of Armenia, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The message runs as follows:

“Dear compatriots of Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora,

100 year ago this day the parliament of the First Republic of Armenia – the Council of Armenia led by Avetik Sahakyan, convened its first session. The period of state-building and lawful work, which has stopped hundreds years ago, has started since this historical day in the newly-independent country.

The work and passed path of the first Armenian parliament was difficult , but it played a unique role for the development of the national legislation, formation of judiciary and organization of state and public life in Armenia in general. The Council of Armenia started operating when the public structures were not formed yet, and it sometimes conducted also the work of the executive leadership, by not only adopting numerous laws and legal documents, but also hundreds of administrative orders and decisions which was linked with the imperative to fight hunger and epidemics, and to organize even the educational work.

At least one year later the Council of Armenia developed with a European model a democratic electoral law for the time and conditions, and organized the elections of the new parliament with a common, direct, equal and secret voting.

The Council of Armenia was really a representative body which included the representatives of all main political forces of the country, the nations, as well as Western-Armenian immigration.

Surprisingly, being non-formed parliament through elections, it has consistently created and developed the traditions of parliamentary democracy, formed the culture of political administration which played a great role for the development of the Armenian political parties and the political mind.

Dear compatriots, I once again congratulate all of us on this day, I wish we highly value our history and be proud of it.

I wish us to preserve and cherish the sovereignty of the third statehood and to do everything to make Armenia democratic, social and legal state in all respects”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan