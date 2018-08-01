PM Pashinyan invites people to meet in Republic Square on August 17 to sum up 100 days of his term in office

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan invites people to meet in the Republic Square on August 17, at 18:30 to present the results of his 100-day term in office, reports Armenpress.

“I will soon mark my 100 days in the position of the prime minister, and I propose to hold a great rally on August 17, at our traditional meeting place – the Republic Square. I don’t know how you, but I missed you a lot. I want us to again have an opportunity to communicate with each other”, the PM said live on Facebook.

He stated that a very important event is expected, and the participation of everyone is necessary. They will discuss what has happened during these 100 days of this tenure, what steps the government has taken and will take to ensure drastic development.

“We will talk about the existing opportunities and challenges, how we are going to deal with them, to use the opportunities and manage the challenges. It will be a very important meeting in terms of putting the stable grounds of the future and launching Armenia’s development in practice. We will also talk about the problems we faced during this period, the solutions and management of which we are dealing with”, the PM said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan