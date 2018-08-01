More than 30 foreign tourists injured in Peru train crash

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. At least 31 foreign tourists were injured when a train struck the rear of another train near the Incan ruins of Machu Picchu in Peru, a local police chief said, Reuters reported. 5 are in serious condition.

Rescuers transport the injured to hospitals.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident, which occurred along a popular tourism route from the village of Ollantaytambo to Machu Picchu in southern Peru.

