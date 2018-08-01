Passenger plane crashes in Mexico
YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. No one has been killed after the Aeromexico plane crashed in Mexico’s Durango state, Durango state Governor Jose Rosas Aispur said, TASS reported.
About 85 people suffered injuries in the crash. They have been hospitalized.
An Aeromexico plane heading to Mexico City crashed during takeoff at Durango airport, there were 97 passengers and four crew members aboard.
According to media reports, the aircraft crashed shortly after taking off in severe weather conditions.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
