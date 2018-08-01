LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-07-18
LONDON, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 31 July:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.24% to $2074.00, copper price down by 1.15% to $6208.00, lead price down by 0.46% to $2145.00, nickel price down by 0.36% to $13730.00, tin price up by 0.45% to $19875.00, zinc price down by 1.75% to $2523.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $70000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 10:10 PM Pashinyan invites people to meet in Republic Square on August 17 to sum up 100 days of his term in office
- 09:58 More than 30 foreign tourists injured in Peru train crash
- 09:53 Passenger plane crashes in Mexico
- 09:40 European Stocks - 31-07-18
- 09:39 US stocks up - 31-07-18
- 09:38 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-07-18
- 09:37 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 31-07-18
- 09:36 Oil Prices Down - 31-07-18
- 09:32 Armenia’s foreign ministry extends condolences on deaths of three Russian journalists in Central African Republic
- 09:20 Armenian PM holds phone talk with Secretary General of La Francophonie
- 07.31-21:37 SRC publishes list of 1000 major tax payers - Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine leads the list
- 07.31-19:22 President Sarkissian receives UNICEF representative in Armenia
- 07.31-18:06 Robert Kocharyan’s lawyers to submit complaint against decision to remand him to Appeal Court on August 1
- 07.31-18:02 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-07-18
- 07.31-17:59 Asian Stocks - 31-07-18
- 07.31-17:56 President of Artsakh awards composer Artur Grigoryan with "Mesrop Mashtots" order
- 07.31-17:30 Italian president’s daughter hosted at Martiros Saryan House-Museum in Yerevan
- 07.31-17:25 PM Pashinyan signs decision on creating inter-agency commission for preparations of 17th La Francophonie summit
- 07.31-16:25 EU provides €700 million for supporting SMEs in Greece and Spain
- 07.31-15:34 PM Pashinyan, President Mattarella discuss development of Armenian-Italian mutual partnership
- 07.31-15:13 MP Vardan Bostanjyan submits resignation letter to Speaker of Parliament
- 07.31-14:57 Armenia’s foreign policy is neither pro-Western nor pro-Russian, we are pro-Armenian – PM’s interview to RFI
- 07.31-14:53 South Ossetia’s foreign minister sends congratulatory message on 25th anniversary of establishment of Artsakh MFA
- 07.31-14:40 Kocharyan to appeal court ruling today
- 07.31-14:09 Armenia told European side that it is interested to fully use “more for more” principle, says MFA spox
- 07.31-14:05 Armenian, Italian first ladies visit Parajanov House-Museum in Yerevan
- 07.31-13:43 Armenian, Italian presidents attend opening of regional cultural heritage preservation center in Yerevan
- 07.31-13:41 Armenian President awarded Italy’s Order of Merit
- 07.31-13:39 Speaker of Parliament of Armenia receives delegation led by President of Italy
- 07.31-13:08 Defense minister Tonoyan introduces current situation in NK conflict zone to Ambassador Kasprzyk
- 07.31-12:34 Armenia didn’t receive signals from Turkey to establish relations without preconditions
- 07.31-12:18 Arms supply from Slovakia to Azerbaijan is violation of international law, says Armenian foreign ministry
- 07.31-12:04 Armenian MFA spox confirms plan to organize Pashinyan-Trump meeting
- 07.31-11:49 Armenia holds active discussions on replacement of CSTO Secretary General – foreign ministry
- 07.31-11:39 No concrete agreement yet on meeting dates of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs – MFA spox
20:38, 07.27.2018
Viewed 4237 times Mkhitaryan comments on difference between Arsenal and Manchester United
11:29, 07.25.2018
Viewed 3114 times Five Afghans arrested by border agents after illegally crossing into Armenia from Turkey
16:54, 07.25.2018
Viewed 2695 times Pashinyan’s wife signals launch of Women For Peace campaign in Moscow
20:55, 07.26.2018
Viewed 2608 times Ex-President Robert Kocharyan charged over 2008 March 1 case
16:46, 07.27.2018
Viewed 2321 times Armenia ready to establish diplomatic relations with Turkey without preconditions, says Pashinyan