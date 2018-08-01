LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-07-18

LONDON, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 31 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.24% to $2074.00, copper price down by 1.15% to $6208.00, lead price down by 0.46% to $2145.00, nickel price down by 0.36% to $13730.00, tin price up by 0.45% to $19875.00, zinc price down by 1.75% to $2523.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $70000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.