Armenia’s foreign ministry extends condolences on deaths of three Russian journalists in Central African Republic

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign ministry extended condolences over the deaths of three Russian journalists - Orhan Dzhemal, Alexander Rastorguyev and Kirill Radchenko, in Central African Republic, reports Armenpress.

“We extend sincere condolences to the families, relatives and colleagues of the Russian journalists who were killed in Central African Republic”, the foreign ministry said on Twitter.

Reuters reported the three Russian journalists were killed in Central African Republic, in what local authorities said was an ambush by unidentified assailants.

Russian online news organization Investigation Control Centre (TsUR) said in a Facebook post the journalists were in the country on assignment.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan