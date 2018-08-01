Armenian PM holds phone talk with Secretary General of La Francophonie

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie Michaëlle Jean ahead of the upcoming 17th La Francophonie summit to be held in Yerevan, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

During the telephone conversation a number of issues relating to the bilateral relations between the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) and Armenia were discussed. The PM and the Secretary General highlighted the unique quality of these relations and thoroughly discussed the preparation works of the upcoming summit.

The Armenian PM also discussed with the Secretary General the program of her upcoming official visit to Yerevan on September 10-13, within the frames of which Mrs. Michaëlle Jean will participate in the 11th conference of International Non-Governmental Organizations.

