SRC publishes list of 1000 major tax payers - Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine leads the list

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee of Armenia has published the list of top 1000 tax payers of the first half of 2018, according to which over 446.6 billion AMD has been collected. According to the state budget of 2018, I trillion and 248 billion AMD is planned to be collected during the entire year.

The top ten major tax payers paid over 120 billion AMD together in the first half of 2018.

Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine leads the list of the top 1000 tax payers with over 24.6 billion AMD paid in the first half of 2018. Gazprom Armenia is the second in the list with over 20.7 billion AMD paid. Grand Tobacco is the 3rd, nearly 16.7 billion AMD paid.

