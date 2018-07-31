Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 July

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-07-18


YEREVAN, 31 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 31 July, USD exchange rate is up by 0.13 drams to 480.95 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 1.98 drams to 563.82 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.03 drams to 7.71 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.75 drams to 632.83 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 2.80 drams to 18923.5 drams. Silver price is up by 2.15 drams to 239.52 drams. Platinum price is down by 42.92 drams to 12772.36 drams.




