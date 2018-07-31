President of Artsakh awards composer Artur Grigoryan with "Mesrop Mashtots" order
YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on July 31 signed a decree according to which composer, artistic director of the State Song Theater of Armenia, Honored Artist of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic Artur (Artashes) Grigoryan was awarded with the "Mesrop Mashtots" order for the outstanding contribution in the field of music and in connection with the 60th birthday anniversary, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 18:06 Robert Kocharyan’s lawyers to submit complaint against decision to remand him to Appeal Court on August 1
- 18:02 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-07-18
- 17:59 Asian Stocks - 31-07-18
- 17:56 President of Artsakh awards composer Artur Grigoryan with "Mesrop Mashtots" order
- 17:30 Italian president’s daughter hosted at Martiros Saryan House-Museum in Yerevan
- 17:25 PM Pashinyan signs decision on creating inter-agency commission for preparations of 17th La Francophonie summit
- 16:25 EU provides €700 million for supporting SMEs in Greece and Spain
- 15:34 PM Pashinyan, President Mattarella discuss development of Armenian-Italian mutual partnership
- 15:13 MP Vardan Bostanjyan submits resignation letter to Speaker of Parliament
- 14:57 Armenia’s foreign policy is neither pro-Western nor pro-Russian, we are pro-Armenian – PM’s interview to RFI
- 14:53 South Ossetia’s foreign minister sends congratulatory message on 25th anniversary of establishment of Artsakh MFA
- 14:40 Kocharyan to appeal court ruling today
- 14:09 Armenia told European side that it is interested to fully use “more for more” principle, says MFA spox
- 14:05 Armenian, Italian first ladies visit Parajanov House-Museum in Yerevan
- 13:43 Armenian, Italian presidents attend opening of regional cultural heritage preservation center in Yerevan
- 13:41 Armenian President awarded Italy’s Order of Merit
- 13:39 Speaker of Parliament of Armenia receives delegation led by President of Italy
- 13:08 Defense minister Tonoyan introduces current situation in NK conflict zone to Ambassador Kasprzyk
- 12:34 Armenia didn’t receive signals from Turkey to establish relations without preconditions
- 12:18 Arms supply from Slovakia to Azerbaijan is violation of international law, says Armenian foreign ministry
- 12:04 Armenian MFA spox confirms plan to organize Pashinyan-Trump meeting
- 11:49 Armenia holds active discussions on replacement of CSTO Secretary General – foreign ministry
- 11:39 No concrete agreement yet on meeting dates of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs – MFA spox
- 11:26 Diplomatic passports of former Armenian officials are invalid from July 31
- 11:18 Armenia has proposed OSCE’s Kasprzyk office to hold monitoring at Nakhijevan section of Azerbaijan border
- 11:14 Azerbaijan violates Geneva Convention and doesn’t allow ICRC representatives to visit Armenian captive Karen Ghazaryan
- 10:49 Italian president honors Armenian Genocide victims at Yerevan memorial
- 10:36 PM appoints new chief advisor
- 10:24 Armenian Deputy PM holds meeting with Deputy Chairman of Indonesian parliament
- 09:10 State dinner given in honor of Italy’s President on behalf of President Armen Sarkissian
- 09:08 European Stocks - 30-07-18
- 09:07 US stocks down - 30-07-18
- 09:06 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-07-18
- 09:04 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 30-07-18
- 09:03 Oil Prices Up - 30-07-18
13:37, 07.24.2018
Viewed 7282 times Armenia ready to provide wildfire emergency assistance to Greece if requested
20:38, 07.27.2018
Viewed 4177 times Mkhitaryan comments on difference between Arsenal and Manchester United
11:29, 07.25.2018
Viewed 3063 times Five Afghans arrested by border agents after illegally crossing into Armenia from Turkey
16:54, 07.25.2018
Viewed 2652 times Pashinyan’s wife signals launch of Women For Peace campaign in Moscow
20:55, 07.26.2018
Viewed 2568 times Ex-President Robert Kocharyan charged over 2008 March 1 case