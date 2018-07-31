YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on July 31 signed a decree according to which composer, artistic director of the State Song Theater of Armenia, Honored Artist of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic Artur (Artashes) Grigoryan was awarded with the "Mesrop Mashtots" order for the outstanding contribution in the field of music and in connection with the 60th birthday anniversary, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan