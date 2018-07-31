Italian president’s daughter hosted at Martiros Saryan House-Museum in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Italian president’s daughter Laura Mattarella on July 31 visited the Martiros Saryan House-Museum in Yerevan. She was accompanied by spouses of the Armenian foreign minister and the Ambassador of Italy to Armenia, reports Armenpress.

Director of the House-Museum Ruzan Saryan introduced the guests on different periods of the painter’s creative life. She said the uniqueness of the House-Museum is that it started operating when Martiros Saryan was alive.

Ruzan Saryan informed that Saryan got acquainted with the works of impressionism representatives in the collection of one of the Russian collectors, but valuing the Western art, he didn’t depart for Paris, but for the East – Turkey, Egypt and Iran. Numerous works of the author have been created in these countries.

After touring all halls of the House-Museum, the guests enjoyed brandy. At the end of the visit the guests thanked for the warm reception.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan