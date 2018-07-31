EU provides €700 million for supporting SMEs in Greece and Spain

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. The European Union announced the launch of an investment program for Greece and Spain aimed at supporting SMEs, the European Commission said on July 31, TASS reported.

“The European Investment Bank (EIB) signed two financing agreements worth €700 million in total aimed at supporting SMEs in Spain and Greece. The transactions will be supported by the European Fund for Strategic Investments”, the European Commission said on Twitter.

