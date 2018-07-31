PM Pashinyan, President Mattarella discuss development of Armenian-Italian mutual partnership

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on July 31 received the delegation led by President of Italy Sergio Mattarella who arrived in Armenia on a state visit, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

PM Pashinyan welcomed the Italian President’s visit to Armenia and expressed confidence that it will contribute to raising the Armenian-Italian relations to a new, higher level. “I am happy to welcome you in new Armenia, as it is now accepted to say. Today we are carrying out important, historical democratic changes, and I hope during your visit you felt the breath of these changes and optimism. We highly appreciate the existing friendship between Armenia and Italy and are ready to make efforts to further develop and strengthen the bilateral ties”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

In his turn the Italian President thanked for the warm reception and attached importance to the expansion of the bilateral cooperation in different sectors. “The firm friendship unites our peoples, and we consider necessary the further development of the Italy-Armenia partnership”, he said.

The officials discussed issues of bilateral interest, including the cooperation in economy, defense and humanitarian areas. They specifically highlighted the effective mutual partnership in the defense field, in particular, within the frames of the joint peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.

Coming to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the Armenian PM thanked Italy for demonstrating a balanced position on this matter and supporting the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. Pashinyan said Armenia is interested in the peaceful settlement of the conflict and is ready to continue the efforts in the negotiation process.

Sergio Mattarella said Italy will continue its balanced policy on the NK conflict, also during the chairmanship in the OSCE. The Italian President assured that his country will make all possible efforts to reach the peaceful settlement of the conflict within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. He said the NK conflict cannot have a military solution.

In this sense the Armenian PM and the Italian President attached importance to the strengthening of stability in the region and the active dialogue between the NK conflicting sides and formation of peace atmosphere.

The officials also exchanged views on future development of the Armenia-EU ties. The Italian President assured that he will invest all efforts for the quick ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement at the Italian parliament.

After the meeting the PM and the President continued the discussions during a luncheon.

