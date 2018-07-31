Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 July

MP Vardan Bostanjyan submits resignation letter to Speaker of Parliament


YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament from Tsarukyan faction Vardan Bostanjyan has submitted a letter of resignation to Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan, the Speaker said in a statement, reports Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan         




