MP Vardan Bostanjyan submits resignation letter to Speaker of Parliament
YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament from Tsarukyan faction Vardan Bostanjyan has submitted a letter of resignation to Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan, the Speaker said in a statement, reports Armenpress.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
