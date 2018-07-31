South Ossetia’s foreign minister sends congratulatory message on 25th anniversary of establishment of Artsakh MFA

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian received a congratulatory message from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of South Ossetia Dmitry Medoyev on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh, the ministry told Armenpress.

The congratulatory message, in particular, reads:

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh has intensively and responsibly worked to protect and promote the interests of the Republic at all the stages of state-building. Today the ministry confidently and consistently implements its tasks in the complex conditions of new challenges and shifts in the international field. With its daily work, guided by the best moral qualities and traditions of the people of Artsakh, the diplomatic service of Nagorno Karabakh demonstrates high professionalism, consistency and devotion to the chosen path.

I am confident that the development of the strong partnership and friendly relations between the Foreign Ministries of South Ossetia and Artsakh will continue to contribute to increasing the level of collaboration between our states and expanding the bilateral cooperation for the sake of peace and prosperity of our countries and peoples”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan