Armenian, Italian first ladies visit Parajanov House-Museum in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Laura Mattarella, the daughter of Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who also serves as First Lady of Italy (assumed representative role after passing of Sergio Mattarella’s wife), today visited the Sergei Parajanov House Museum in Yerevan with Armenian First Lady Nune Sarkissian.

Sergei Parajanov (1924-1990), was an acclaimed Armenian film director and artist.

The first ladies viewed the artist’s work at the house-museum.

The house-museum’s director, Zaven Sargsyan, told the first ladies the life story and career of the great filmmaker. He mentioned Parajanov’s The Color Of Pomegranates, the film which doesn’t have a script. He said that Parajanov wanted to create the picture of the country with this film.

Sarkissian and Mattarella toured the museum and posed for photos, and at the end of the visit Zaven Sargsyan gave a CD copy of Parajanov’s The Color Of Pomegranates to the Italian First Lady, stressing that it is the best film about Armenia, and also gave a small album of Parajanov’s works.

Zaven Sargsyan also gave a copy of Isolation, a book about Parajanov’s years in prison.

