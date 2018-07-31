Speaker of Parliament of Armenia receives delegation led by President of Italy

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan on July 31 received the delegation led by President of Italy Sergio Mattarella who arrived in Armenia on a state visit, the Parliament told Armenpress.

Speaker Babloyan touched upon the development of bilateral parliamentary diplomacy and promotion of activities of friendship groups, as well as the necessity to conduct effective cooperation in inter-parliamentary platforms. In this context Ara Babloyan said both countries’ having parliamentary system of governance provides great opportunities for cooperation.

Talking about the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Speaker expressed hope that the Senate of Italy will ratify the document as soon as possible which will be an additional impetus for further deepening of bilateral ties.

Ara Babloyan said the Armenian community of Italy and the common historical-cultural and democratic values unite the two countries and further strengthen the relations.

Coming to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, Speaker Babloyan highly valued Italy’s balanced position on this matter.

He assured that regardless of political changes in Armenia, the Armenian-Italian relations will continue developing and deepening.

In his turn the Italian President thanked for the warm reception and expressed readiness to promote the centuries-old friendly relations and cooperation of Armenia and Italy. He attached importance to the joint work of the parliamentary friendship groups, as well as the mutually beneficial partnership in different areas. In this context the Italian President stated that they will support the ratification of the Armenia-EU Agreement which, according to him, will contribute to further intensifying the Armenia-EU ties.

At the end of the meeting the Italian President left a note in the honorary guest book of the Parliament.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan