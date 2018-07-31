Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 July

Defense minister Tonoyan introduces current situation in NK conflict zone to Ambassador Kasprzyk


YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan on July 31 received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting minister Tonoyan introduced the Ambassador on the current situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact and the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border. The officials also discussed the developments that have taken place since the previous meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan         




