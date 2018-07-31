Defense minister Tonoyan introduces current situation in NK conflict zone to Ambassador Kasprzyk
13:08, 31 July, 2018
YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan on July 31 received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the ministry told Armenpress.
During the meeting minister Tonoyan introduced the Ambassador on the current situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact and the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border. The officials also discussed the developments that have taken place since the previous meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.
