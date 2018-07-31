Armenia holds active discussions on replacement of CSTO Secretary General – foreign ministry

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. As long as the CSTO General Council has not made a decision on the Secretary General, Yuri Khachaturov continues serving as CSTO Secretary General, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan told reporters at a press briefing, reports Armenpress.

Commenting on the recent statement according to which the Armenian side proposed the CSTO partner states to start the process of replacing the Secretary General, Tigran Balayan said these actions are fully in accordance with the provisions of the agreement on the legal status of the CSTO. “Intensive discussions are being held with our partners on this matter”, he said.

The MFA spokesman said it will be clear through discussions and consensus who, how and in what timeframes will substitute Khachaturov in the position of the CSTO Secretary General.

Tigran Balayan also commented on the charges brought against Khachaturov and possible immunity. “The court has applied to us to find out whether he has immunity or not. At the moment I cannot release the content of our response since I am not sure whether I will publish a judicial secret or not. I can only state that our response is attached to Mr. Khachaturov’s case. His immunity is defined in the October 7, 2002 agreement on the CSTO’s legal status. I think while making a verdict the judge has taken into account our response”, he said.

CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov has been charged over the 2008 March 1 case. The court approved the motion to remand him into custody, but later he was released on bail.

