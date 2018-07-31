Diplomatic passports of former Armenian officials are invalid from July 31

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. The diplomatic passports of all former Armenian officials are declared invalid from July 31, 2018, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan told reporters at a press briefing, reports Armenpress.

“Last week we called on former officials, who have diplomatic passports, to return them to the foreign ministry. I want to state that many former officials reacted to our call and returned the passports. We call on those officials, who didn’t return their passports, that from now on they are considered invalid”, the MFA spokesman said.

He informed that the respective information has been transmitted to the border guard service.

