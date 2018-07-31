Azerbaijan violates Geneva Convention and doesn’t allow ICRC representatives to visit Armenian captive Karen Ghazaryan

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. It’s already more than two weeks there is no information about Armenian citizen Karen Ghazaryan who appeared in the Azerbaijani territory still for unknown circumstances, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan told reporters at a press briefing, reports Armenpress.

“By grossly violating the Article 106 of the Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians in time of war, Azerbaijan till now has not allowed the representatives of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) to visit him [Karen Ghazaryan]”, Tigran Balayan said.

He reminded that Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan issued a statement on this matter.

“This issue is in our spotlight, the works continue”, the MFA spokesman said.

On July 15, 2018 the Azerbaijani defense ministry announced that it pushed back, with the formulation of the Azerbaijani media, a sabotage group of the Armenian Armed Forces in the direction of Qazax region, and one of the group members was taken captive. Immediately after this statement Armenia’s defense ministry announced that that person is Karen Ghazaryan, a resident of Berdavan village of Armenia’s Tavush province, who faces mental problems, doesn’t serve and has never served in the Armenian Armed Forces.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan