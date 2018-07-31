Italian president honors Armenian Genocide victims at Yerevan memorial

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. As part of an ongoing visit to Armenia, Italian President Sergio Mattarella visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the victims of the genocide by laying flowers at the Eternal Flame.

The Italian president was accompanied by his Armenian counterpart Armen Sarkissian.

President Mattarella afterwards planted a tree at the Memory Park of the memorial.

This is the third high-level Italian visit to Armenia since the two countries established diplomatic relations.

The first visit took place in 2012, when then-defense minister Giampaolo Di Paola visited Armenia. The second visit took place in 2016, when then-FM Paolo Gentiloni visited Armenia.

In the first half of 2018, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to 70,8 million dollars, which is a 42,6% increase against the last year’s same period.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan