PM appoints new chief advisor
YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Arsen Gasparyan has been appointed chief advisor to the PM, the government told Armenpress.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
