Armenian Deputy PM holds meeting with Deputy Chairman of Indonesian parliament

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan held a meeting on July 30 with the delegation led by M. Mahyudin, Deputy Chairman of Indonesia’s Consultative Assembly (parliament).

The Deputy Chairman of the Consultative Assembly attached importance to deepening of bilateral relations in the political and economic areas and emphasized that the two states must make efforts for the development of trade ties.

Speaking about the settlement of the NK conflict, Mahyudin mentioned that they see the solution of he conflict exclusively within peaceful negotiations.

The sides discussed the opportunities for signing a memorandum on boosting commercial ties, and issues of deepening the ties between the countries through tourism.

The Armenian Deputy PM expressed readiness to make efforts for deepening bilateral relations and expressed hope that the discussed formats will be able to be realized soon.

The Deputy Chairman of the Indonesian parliament officially invited Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan to visit Indonesia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan