LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-07-18


LONDON, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2069.00, copper price stood at $6280.50, lead price stood at $2155.00, nickel price stood at $13780.00, tin price stood at $19785.00, zinc price stood at $2568.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $70000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




