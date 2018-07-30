High level Armenian-Italian meeting takes place at Presidential Palace

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. In the sidelines of the state visit of President of Italy Sergio Mattarella to Armenia an expanded format meeting took place at the Presidential Residence on July 30 with the participation of the delegations of both countries.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, greeting his Italian counterpart and the members of the delegation, President Armen Sarkissian recorded with satisfaction that since the re-establishment of Armenia’s statehood the Armenian-Italian relations have significantly developed.

“Today Armenia and Italy cooperate in political, economic, military, inter-parliamentary, regional, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Are countries are “natural partners”. We share the same value system, our peoples have similar lifestyle, family values and often character. The problems and values of each other are understandable for us. We are ready to make extra efforts to develop and deepen our interstate, economic, scientific and cultural relations with the aim to raise it to a much higher level”, President Sarkissian said.

Thanking for the warm reception President of Italy Sergio Mattarella underlined that the centuries-old friendly relations of Armenia and Italy have a great development potential.

“I am really proud to be the first Italian President to visit Armenia. I am glad that my visit coincides with the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the first Armenian Republic and the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan. This age of Yerevan shows how ancient this country is and our long-standing relationships”, the Italian President said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan