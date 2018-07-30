Armenia can rely on Italy’s support and friendship – President Sergio Mattarella

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. The relations between Armenia and Italy are on a high level and there is readiness to further deepen bilateral cooperation in various spheres, President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, who is in Armenia on a state visit, said in a briefing.

“I am grateful for the very warm reception. I am happy for this visits that takes place in the period when Armenia marks the 100th anniversary of the first Republic of Armenia and the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan. The links between our peoples date back to ancient times and are based on trust. My visit is a good opportunity to further develop the bilateral relations and deepen friendship”, ARMENPRESS reports the Italian President as saying.

He mentioned that Italy will support the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karaback conflict. “We will do everything so as the peaceful negotiations resume and will try to find ways for a political settlement but not a military one, which will be lasting, only through the OSCE Minsk Group and based on all the principles of the international law”, Sergio Mattarella said.

Italy very highly assessed that Armenia-EU agreement, which is a great opportunity for developing relations with the EU. “I talked with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian about the ratification of this agreement, which should take place very soon”, Sergio Mattarella added.

The Italian President noted that Armenia and Italy successfully cooperate in a number of directions, particularly, the servicemen of Armenia and Italy work together in Lebanon. There is active cooperation in the spheres of trade, economy, culture and science, but, according to the Italian President, there is potential to further develop them.

“I am glad to note that tomorrow the opening ceremony of Armenian-Italian heritage protection center will take place. It will foster the strengthening of cultural relations and will be a support to Armenia for preserving historical heritage”, the Italian President said.

“Armenia and Italy have the opportunity to develop cooperation in other spheres as well, and Armenia can rely on Italy’s support and friendship”, Sergio Mattarella said.

Official welcoming ceremony of President of Italy Sergio Mattarella was held at the Armenian Presidential Palace on July 30. .

The Italian President arrived in Armenia on a two-day state visit at the invitation of President Armen Sarkissian.

The welcoming ceremony will be followed by a private meeting of Presidents Armen Sarkissian and Sergio Mattarella. Thereafter, an extended format meeting will be held with the participation of the delegations of the two countries. The two Presidents will hold a joint press conference.

During the visit the President of Italy will meet with Armenia’s top leadership and will be hosted by His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

The Italian delegation will also visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

The opening ceremony of the center for protection of the Armenian-Italian cultural heritage will take place which will be attended by the Armenian and Italian Presidents.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan