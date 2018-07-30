Italy will continue to support OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format and will deepen relations will Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. The conversation between President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and President of Italy Sergio Mattarella went on in a warm atmosphere. The sides discussed a wide range of issues of Armenian-Italian agenda, Armen Sarkissian told the reporters in briefing. He underlined that the sides reaffirmed the commitment to strengthen the interstate relations.

“We agreed that extra efforts should be made to give a new, dynamic impetus to Armenian-Italian relations both in bilateral and multilateral formats, including in the format of Armenia-EU cooperation. We recorded that Italy, being the OSCE chairing country this year, will continue supporting the only international format of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement – OSCE Minsk group Co-chairs’ format. We referred to Armenia-EU cooperation. This is also an area where there is a great potential for deepening the Armenian-Italian relations. In this context I hoped that Italy will soon ratify the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement”, Sarkissian said, expressing conviction that the state visit of the Italian President to Armenia will raise to a new level the political dialogue and cooperation between Armenia and Italy.

Official welcoming ceremony of President of Italy Sergio Mattarella was held at the Armenian Presidential Palace on July 30. .

The Italian President arrived in Armenia on a two-day state visit at the invitation of President Armen Sarkissian.

The welcoming ceremony will be followed by a private meeting of Presidents Armen Sarkissian and Sergio Mattarella. Thereafter, an extended format meeting will be held with the participation of the delegations of the two countries. The two Presidents will hold a joint press conference.

During the visit the President of Italy will meet with Armenia’s top leadership and will be hosted by His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

The Italian delegation will also visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

The opening ceremony of the center for protection of the Armenian-Italian cultural heritage will take place which will be attended by the Armenian and Italian Presidents.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan