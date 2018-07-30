Moscow has acted as a committed mediator in NK conflict settlement and will do the same in the future – Zakharova  

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Russia salutes the interactions between Armenia and Azerbaijan that fosters the development of a dialogue based on mutual respect, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakhorova told Sputnik Azerbaijan in Baku.

She noted that Moscow has acted as a committed mediator and has proved its constructive approaches numerous times. “The same will be in the future”, the official representative said, commenting on the announcement of Armenian Premier Nikol Pashinyan, saying that Russia has all the levers to prevent the war in Nagorno Karabakh. “Moscow has a clear stance on Nagorno Karabakh conflict, which is permanent”, Zakharova said, adding that both Baku and Armenia know that Moscow is a reliable partner.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan