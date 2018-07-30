It’s 16 days there is no information about Armenian citizen held in captivity in Azerbaijan – Ombudsman’s Office

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan raises concerns over the fact that it’s already 16 days that there is no information about Karen Ghazaryan, a resident of bordering Berdavan village in Tavush region who is held in captivity in Azerbaijan. ARMENPRESS reports Tatoyan twitted.

“Mr. Garen Ghazaryan, an Armenian civilian in Azerbaijani captivity for 16 days. No access for ICRC, no info available. Got parents’ worrying concerns. Applied to international organizations requesting support in obtaining information about his location, physical safety and return”, the Armenian Ombudsman wrote.

The Head of the PR and Information department of the Armenia Police Ashot Aharonyan said on Facebook on July 16 that the Azerbaijani media reports that the Azerbaijani side prevented a sabotage infiltration attempt by the Armenian side in the Qazax region and captured “Armenian spy” Karen Ghazaryan, born in 1984, have nothing to do with the reality.

“Karen Ghazaryan is a resident of the bordering Berdavan village of Armenia’s Tavush province, he has no link with the military service, faces healthcare problems and is registered in the respective medical center since 2013. The details of his appearance in the Azerbaijani territory are being clarified”, Aharonyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan