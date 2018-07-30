Armenia’s team celebrates first victory in tank biathlon of International Army Games

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. The team of Armenian servicemen captured the first place in the 1st individual race in the tank biathlon being held within the frames of the International Army Games in Russia, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson of the Armenian defense ministry, said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

“Soldiers Arman Arustamyan, Levon Hovhannisyan and Zohrab Zohrabyan completed their performance in the 1st place by downing the most targets – 5 out of 5. Our soldiers have left behind the teams of Kyrgyzstan, Vietnam and Myanmar”, he said.

The International Army Games kicked off on July 28.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan