Armenian internationally wanted fugitive arrested in Dubai airport
YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Police have apprehended a 41 year old internationally wanted Armenian man at the Dubai International Airport on July 30. The information was provided by the UAE Interpol office to the Armenian Interpol office.
The man, Aram Vardanyan, is wanted by Armenian law enforcement agencies for armed kidnapping.
Police said they are currently organizing the extradition of the fugitive.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 16:31 Armenian defense ministry presents details over upcoming participation in Noble Partner 2018 drills in Georgia
- 16:22 Armenian internationally wanted fugitive arrested in Dubai airport
- 16:10 PM Pashinyan holds consultation on economic monopolies
- 16:05 Yerevan State University students capture 3 gold, 1 silver at Int’l Math Competition
- 15:55 Armenian justice minister participates in Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom in US
- 15:21 Armenian convict tortured, murdered in Russian prison, claims family
- 15:05 Industrial plant worker dies five days after explosion
- 14:40 President of Italy arrives in Armenia on state visit
- 13:42 Armenia to participate in multinational military exercises in Georgia
- 13:02 Armenian private citizens receive $23,700,000,000 in foreign remittances, other non-commercial transactions 2004-2017
- 12:44 Armenian citizen killed in Sochi house fire
- 12:30 Highest temperature in nearly two decades expected in Yerevan on July 31
- 12:27 Firefighters find dead 6-year old after tackling hay fire in outskirts of Yerevan
- 11:58 Armenian Diaspora minister’s working visit to US kicks off
- 11:50 More than 20 killed in Myanmar landslide
- 10:45 8 killed in Sochi house fire
- 10:15 Artsakh lawmaker hopes for lawful proceedings over Robert Kocharyan’s case
- 10:06 International Day of Friendship to be celebrated in Armenia for the first time
- 10:02 Syrian civilians leave Idlib though humanitarian corridor built by Russians
- 09:48 Criminal case launched against 2nd President Kocharyan to deeply harm Armenia’s domestic political developments – RPA faction’s statement
- 09:29 Public Council president “firmly disagrees” with indictment of ex-President, CSTO chief
- 09:01 Acclaimed TV star, activist Hayk Marutyan runs for Yerevan Mayor from PM’s party
- 07.28-18:00 Putin says Russia is ready to invite Trump to Moscow
- 07.28-17:00 Armenian culture, architectural monuments, beautiful landscapes - Travelblog.lv’s video on Armenia
- 07.28-16:31 Ombudsman applies to international structures over case of Armenian citizen who is in Azerbaijani captivity
- 07.28-16:24 Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella to arrive in Armenia on state visit
- 07.28-15:06 49 killed in heavy rainfalls in northern India
- 07.28-14:42 Armenian PM holds phone talk with President of Belarus
- 07.28-14:34 Azerbaijani forces violated ceasefire nearly 300 times in Artsakh line of contact during past week
- 07.28-14:26 Soldier killed by co-servicemen in Azerbaijan
- 07.28-14:02 2nd President Robert Kocharyan has still something to say in politics, says head of his office
- 07.28-13:30 Clear weather forecast in Armenia
- 07.28-13:22 Attorney says criminal case launched against ex-President Kocharyan is not well developed by investigative bodies
- 07.28-13:13 Armenia proposes CSTO states to launch process of replacing Secretary General of the Organization
- 07.28-12:30 Charges against ex-President Kocharyan to be appealed, attorney says
13:37, 07.24.2018
Viewed 7111 times Armenia ready to provide wildfire emergency assistance to Greece if requested
20:38, 07.27.2018
Viewed 3965 times Mkhitaryan comments on difference between Arsenal and Manchester United
11:29, 07.25.2018
Viewed 2877 times Five Afghans arrested by border agents after illegally crossing into Armenia from Turkey
16:54, 07.25.2018
Viewed 2493 times Pashinyan’s wife signals launch of Women For Peace campaign in Moscow
20:55, 07.26.2018
Viewed 2376 times Ex-President Robert Kocharyan charged over 2008 March 1 case