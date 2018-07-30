Armenian internationally wanted fugitive arrested in Dubai airport

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Police have apprehended a 41 year old internationally wanted Armenian man at the Dubai International Airport on July 30. The information was provided by the UAE Interpol office to the Armenian Interpol office.

The man, Aram Vardanyan, is wanted by Armenian law enforcement agencies for armed kidnapping.

Police said they are currently organizing the extradition of the fugitive.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan