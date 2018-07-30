Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 July

Armenian internationally wanted fugitive arrested in Dubai airport


YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Police have apprehended a 41 year old internationally wanted Armenian man at the Dubai International Airport on July 30.  The information was provided by the UAE Interpol office to the Armenian Interpol office.

The man, Aram Vardanyan, is wanted by Armenian law enforcement agencies for armed kidnapping.

Police said they are currently organizing the extradition of the fugitive.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration