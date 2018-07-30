Yerevan State University students capture 3 gold, 1 silver at Int’l Math Competition

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. The team of Yerevan State University (YSU) has taken part in the 25th International Mathematics Competition in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria. The event was held July 22-25.

YSU was represented by four students, three of whom – Arsen Hambardzumyan, Gevorg Mnatsakanyan and Albert Gevorgyan, won gold medals. Vahagn Altunyan won silver, the ministry of foreign affairs said.

The competition had both individual and team events.

The YSU team captured the 4th place – an unprecedented achievement for the team, with the previous top result being the 7th place.

