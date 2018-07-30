Industrial plant worker dies five days after explosion

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. One of the two victims of the July 25 industrial plant explosion in Yerevan has died in hospital today, five days after being treated for burns.

Doctors told ARMENPRESS that the man, Sasun Harutyunyan, suffered severe burns in the blast. “85% of his body was covered in burns,” medics said.

The other victim, Eduard Hovhannisyan, remains under intensive care.

The incident is under investigation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan