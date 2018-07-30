Armenian citizen killed in Sochi house fire

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. 8 people were killed, 11 were injured in a house fire in the Russian city of Sochi, reports Armenpress.

The Russian side told Armenia’s ministry of emergency situations that according to the preliminary data there is a citizen of Armenia (Nirvard Harutyunyan, born in 1950) among the victims.

TASS reported the fire is contained. Total area of the fire covers 300 square meters. The causes of the fire are currently under investigation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan