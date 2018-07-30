Highest temperature in nearly two decades expected in Yerevan on July 31

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Meteorologists of the ministry of emergency situations issued an Orange UV index alert, advising to avoid direct sunlight in the afternoons.

Clear weather is expected during most of the week, with scattered showers likely August 3-4 in individual areas.

Rains are forecast for August 3-4 in Yerevan also, and there’s a chance for evening showers from July 30 through August 2.

On July 31, temperature in Yerevan will reach up to 42 degrees Celsius.

According to the meteorologists, the highest temperature for July 31 was recorded in 2000, when temperature reached 40,6 degrees.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan