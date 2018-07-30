Armenian Diaspora minister’s working visit to US kicks off

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Diaspora minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan’s working visit to the United States has kicked off, reports Armenpress.

The minister said on Facebook that quite a comprehensive schedule is developed. Meeting is expected with the members of the Board of the Armenian-American Museum, lunch with the members of the Armenian-American business council and businessmen. A number of other meetings are also expected.

The minister is also scheduled to meet with the Mayor of Glendale and the Council members, major philanthropists, as well as members of the Los Angeles City Council.

