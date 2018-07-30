More than 20 killed in Myanmar landslide
YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. At least 23 people were killed, four are missing after the landslide hit Myanmar’s north, Xinhua news agency reported.
Rescuers continue searching for the remaining four still missing in the Hpakant mining region.
A massive landslide occurred due to the collapse of a 91.4-meter-high pit wall of an unused jade mining site owned by Ayeyar Yadanar Company in Seik Mu village tract in the township on Tuesday morning.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 12:30 Highest temperature in nearly two decades expected in Yerevan on July 31
- 11:58 Armenian Diaspora minister’s working visit to US kicks off
- 11:50 More than 20 killed in Myanmar landslide
- 10:45 8 killed in Sochi house fire
- 10:15 Artsakh lawmaker hopes for lawful proceedings over Robert Kocharyan’s case
- 10:06 International Day of Friendship to be celebrated in Armenia for the first time
- 10:02 Syrian civilians leave Idlib though humanitarian corridor built by Russians
- 09:48 Criminal case launched against 2nd President Kocharyan to deeply harm Armenia’s domestic political developments – RPA faction’s statement
- 09:29 Public Council president “firmly disagrees” with indictment of ex-President, CSTO chief
- 09:01 Acclaimed TV star, activist Hayk Marutyan runs for Yerevan Mayor from PM’s party
- 07.28-18:00 Putin says Russia is ready to invite Trump to Moscow
- 07.28-17:00 Armenian culture, architectural monuments, beautiful landscapes - Travelblog.lv’s video on Armenia
- 07.28-16:31 Ombudsman applies to international structures over case of Armenian citizen who is in Azerbaijani captivity
- 07.28-16:24 Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella to arrive in Armenia on state visit
- 07.28-15:06 49 killed in heavy rainfalls in northern India
- 07.28-14:42 Armenian PM holds phone talk with President of Belarus
- 07.28-14:34 Azerbaijani forces violated ceasefire nearly 300 times in Artsakh line of contact during past week
- 07.28-14:26 Soldier killed by co-servicemen in Azerbaijan
- 07.28-14:02 2nd President Robert Kocharyan has still something to say in politics, says head of his office
- 07.28-13:30 Clear weather forecast in Armenia
- 07.28-13:22 Attorney says criminal case launched against ex-President Kocharyan is not well developed by investigative bodies
- 07.28-13:13 Armenia proposes CSTO states to launch process of replacing Secretary General of the Organization
- 07.28-12:30 Charges against ex-President Kocharyan to be appealed, attorney says
- 07.28-12:03 Human Rights Defender visits 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan who is remanded into custody
- 07.28-11:54 US State Department official comments on charges brought against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan
- 07.28-11:43 Indicted CSTO Secretary General released on bail
- 07.28-11:21 European Stocks - 27-07-18
- 07.28-11:20 US stocks down - 27-07-18
- 07.28-11:19 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-07-18
- 07.28-11:17 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 27-07-18
- 07.28-11:16 Oil Prices - 27-07-18
- 07.28-00:32 Yerevan court grants bail for indicted CSTO Secretary General
- 07.28-00:18 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan remanded into custody by Yerevan court
- 07.27-21:45 Armenian tourism companies to participate in expo in Japan
- 07.27-21:15 PM Pashinyan lays flowers at Komitas monument, visits Hermitage in St. Petersburg
13:37, 07.24.2018
Viewed 7066 times Armenia ready to provide wildfire emergency assistance to Greece if requested
20:38, 07.27.2018
Viewed 3901 times Mkhitaryan comments on difference between Arsenal and Manchester United
11:29, 07.25.2018
Viewed 2839 times Five Afghans arrested by border agents after illegally crossing into Armenia from Turkey
16:54, 07.25.2018
Viewed 2454 times Pashinyan’s wife signals launch of Women For Peace campaign in Moscow
20:55, 07.26.2018
Viewed 2329 times Ex-President Robert Kocharyan charged over 2008 March 1 case