More than 20 killed in Myanmar landslide

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. At least 23 people were killed, four are missing after the landslide hit Myanmar’s north, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescuers continue searching for the remaining four still missing in the Hpakant mining region.

A massive landslide occurred due to the collapse of a 91.4-meter-high pit wall of an unused jade mining site owned by Ayeyar Yadanar Company in Seik Mu village tract in the township on Tuesday morning.

