8 killed in Sochi house fire

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Eight people were killed in a house fire in the Russian city of Sochi, the emergency services told TASS.

The Sochi City Hall informed that three people were injured in the fire.

As of now, the fire is contained. Total area of the fire covers 300 square meters. The causes of the fire are currently under investigation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



