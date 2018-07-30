International Day of Friendship to be celebrated in Armenia for the first time

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. July 30 is celebrated across the world as the International Day of Friendship, reports Armenpress.

Different countries celebrate this day through various events, celebrations, friends gatherings and etc.

In 2011 the UN declared July 30 as the International Friendship Day.

The Eurnekian group of companies and Armenia’s chamber of commerce and industry have launched a program ‘Friendship Day in Armenia’ which aims at adding new, wonderful and happy holiday in Armenia’s calendar.

Friendship doesn’t recognize sex, age, social position or any other difference which can exist between the members of the same community. It is for ALL and is based on the principle of EQUALITY.

The events organized by the involved companies have already launched in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan