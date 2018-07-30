Syrian civilians leave Idlib though humanitarian corridor built by Russians

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Civilians of the Syrian province of Idlib, which is currently under the control of militants, are leaving the area through the humanitarian corridor built by Russians in the Abu al-Duhur settlement, TASS reports.

The specialists of the Center for the Reception, Allocation and Accommodation of Refugees help people recover their documents, and Russian field medics perform check-ups of the population.

“We have established cooperation with the governor of the province; we’ve created a commission that deals with the issues of the refugees’ return and identity check. There are a lot of people returning, whose identification and property documents were lost in the fires during the fighting”, head of the Aleppo Province Department of the Center for the Reception, Allocation and Accommodation of Refugees Oleg Demyanenko said.

He added that they look up all refugees in Syrian databases to see whether they have any problems with the law. Before the refugees are admitted to the humanitarian corridor, they have to be checked for weapons and explosives.



Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan